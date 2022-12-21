THE INCLUSION of a state wood chopping competition at the 2023 Koroit Truck Show is a major coup, says one of its organisers.
The Koroit Truck Show will run on January 28.
All profits from the day will go towards Warrnambool and District Food Share.
Koroit Truck Show committee member Graeme Morris said the inclusion of the Victorian state titles of the wood chopping championships was a big coup.
"We've never had it before and we were lucky enough to get it this time," Mr Morris said. "It's a pretty big event."
IN OTHER NEWS
He said it was fantastic to run the event after it was cancelled the past two years.
"It's good to know we can run it again," Mr Morris said.
"The feeling out in the public and the truck guys is to get the event up-and-running again.
"We're all pretty keen to get it going.
"We've got a bit more happening this year and we are known for having the best prizes in truck shows, $40,000 in prizes and trophies."
Mr Morris said the event attracted truck drivers from interstate.
"Some of the events like the truckie sprint and tug of war generate a lot of interest," Mr Morris said.
"I spoke to some of the guys that say it's hard but they enjoy it.
"it's a good thing for them because they're out on the road so it gives them a bit of a chance to compete against each other out on the field."
The categories in the truck section include best crane or tow truck, best farm truck, best America, Japanese and European trucks, best customised and best restored vintage.
There are also rigid and mover sections.
Fun activities to take part in There will also be a tug of war which will have a $1000 in prize money going to the wining team.
There will also be live music, a car and bike show and shine, children's entertainment, food, trade and market stalls.
"It's a good all around entertainment day for families - there's something for everyone," Mr Morris said.
The event runs on the closest weekend to Australia Day.
Each year, a hay truck display is erected on Illowa Road to promote the show, being festively decorated for Christmas and Australia day decorations.
The event is organised and run by a small group of volunteers.
In 2021, a convoy of trucks travelled along Commercial Road in Koroit in lieu of the cancelled event.
In 2018, the highway hay display caught on fire.
Koroit Truck Show runs at Victoria Park on January 28.
The gates open for trucks and spectators at 10am.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.