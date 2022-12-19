A 15-year revitalisation plan, a new park and an aerodrome upgrade will put Cobden at the forefront of Corangamite Shire Council's final meeting for the year.
Councillors will tomorrow vote on whether to approve the final version of the Cobden Structure Plan, a strategic document outlining the town's development across a 15-20 year period.
The draft CSP was released for a four-week consultation period from August to September this year and the feedback received has informed the final version.
Councillors will also review changes to the Cobden Aerodrome Master Plan which was first adopted by the council in October 2021. A subsequent aviation review of the plan was undertaken to support its translation into planning policy and controls, which found amendments were needed.
That included discrepancies in the CAMP between the main document and noise assessment which have been corrected, the creation of an Obstacle Limitation Surface chart for night-time operations, additional information on where terrain impacts the OLS and a change to the volume of training flights to ensure consistency with the noise model and reflect ordinary take-offs and landings.
Planning Scheme Amendments will be required to make the adjustments and authorisation from the minister for planning will be required.
Councillors will also assess a finalised Tandarook Park Masterplan, a 10-year framework for the future provision, development and usage of the asset.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
