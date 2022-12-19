The Standard
Cobden's future at the heart of Corangamite Shire Council's final council meeting for 2022

By Jessica Greenan
Updated December 19 2022 - 1:36pm, first published 11:20am
Cobden at the heart of shire council's final monthly meeting this year. Picture by Anthony Brady

A 15-year revitalisation plan, a new park and an aerodrome upgrade will put Cobden at the forefront of Corangamite Shire Council's final meeting for the year.

