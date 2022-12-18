The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Third man charged over alleged attempted home invasion in Warrnambool's Japan Street bailed

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated December 19 2022 - 10:37am, first published 10:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
All three men charged over alleged attempted home invasion now on bail

All three men charged over an alleged attempted home invasion in Warrnambool's Japan Street have now been released on bail.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.