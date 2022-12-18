All three men charged over alleged attempted home invasion now on bail

All three men charged over an alleged attempted home invasion in Warrnambool's Japan Street have now been released on bail.
Bradley Thompson, 30, successfully applied for his release from custody in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Friday.
He is charged with attempted home invasion and other offences after an alleged incident at a Japan Street address in Warrnambool on September 25.
Police allege Mr Thompson attended the property at 1.45am with co-accused Jack O'Dowd, 30, Jacob Arndell, 30, and another unknown male.
A male and female who reside at the Japan Street property were home at the time.
The adults were in the dining area of the property when the four men allegedly walked down the driveway and onto a patio at the back door.
The men yelled out to the occupants, who refused entry to their home.
Police allege CCTV shows the four males wearing distinctive clothing and armed with various weapons, including a jemmy bar, knuckle dusters, a knife and a metal bat.
A window and door was smashed with the metal bat and a locked door was forced open but the accused men did not enter.
Mr Arndell made a successful bail application on October 24 and Mr O'Dowd on November 25.
The fourth male allegedly involved has never been identified.
A court previously heard a search warrant executed at Mr O'Dowd and Mr Thompson's home on September 29 allegedly located some of the distinctive clothing seen worn by the accused men in the CCTV footage, as well as a hard drive which was seized but yet to be analysed.
Police allege the male complainant attended Mr Arndell's home prior to the alleged attempted home invasion and an assault occurred with a metal bar.
It's been alleged the assault on Mr Arndell resulted in him retaliating by attending the Japan Street home with his three associates.
Mr Thompson was released from custody and will appear in court again on March 15 for a committal mention hearing.
He is also on bail charged with his alleged involvement in a half-million-dollar drug ring after a police raid at his home allegedly located 240 grams of methamphetamine - five times the amount considered to be a commercial quantity.
Mr Thompson will contest a charge of trafficking in a commercial quantity during a one-day hearing on February 22.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
