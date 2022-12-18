Warrnambool's community Christmas lunch will return on Sunday after a three-year hiatus.
Organiser Mary Lancaster said the annual lunch at St Joseph's Parish Hall was last held in 2019, which saw more than 100 people enjoy a hot traditional meal and live festive music.
But the coronavirus pandemic made it too dangerous to continue over the past two years, she said.
"It was disappointing to have to cancel the lunch in 2020 and 2021 but we're happy to be back this year," Ms Lancaster said.
"We did decide pretty late this year as we were still concerned about COVID but we thought it was important to go ahead as so many people missed out over the last few years.
"People who have registered so far have all expressed their joy that we're actually able to do it again."
Ms Lancaster said it was important no one was alone on Christmas.
"We usually have about 100 people, we don't turn anybody away," she said.
She said the event was always a festive affair with live music, carols and lunch with all the Christmas trimmings.
Ms Lancaster said they already had quite a few people put their hand up to volunteer.
"It's wonderful," she said.
"We're also very fortunate in having a lot of people donate things for the lunch. Pronto's (Fine Food Merchants) is always great and Christ Church provides the roast vegetables. It's brilliant."
This year's Christmas lunch will be the 14th event at St Joseph's.
Ms Lancaster said the day was the brainchild of Lorri Chandler.
"She felt it was really sad that people were on their own for Christmas; it was really her inspiration that we've been following ever since," she said.
The community lunch is on at Warrnambool's St Joseph's Church Hall on Christmas Day from noon.
It runs for about two hours and bookings are essential.
To RSVP, contact Mary Lancaster on 0409 158 177.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
