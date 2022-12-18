The Standard
Warrnambool community lunch to be held this Christmas after hiatus

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated December 19 2022 - 12:46pm, first published 8:38am
Warrnambool's community Christmas lunch volunteers Lois Johnson and Mary Lancaster at the 2019 event, which saw about 100 people attend. A festive spread will be put on at St Joseph's Parish Hall again this year after a COVID-enforced hiatus.

Warrnambool's community Christmas lunch will return on Sunday after a three-year hiatus.

