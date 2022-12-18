Two people are missing in the Grampians with a search expected to be launched this morning.
Police officers from Hamilton and the surrounding district are expected to be involved along with State Emergency Service volunteers.
The search command centre is expected to be located at Dunkeld.
Police chiefs will hold a meeting at 8.30am to coordinate the search.
The Cavendish police member is currently going to check out the last known location of the missing people.
More to come.
