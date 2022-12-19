The Standard
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Their last known location was Dunkeld at 11am Sunday

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated December 19 2022 - 1:41pm, first published 1:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two people are missing in The Grampians.

UPDATE, Monday, 1.10pm:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.