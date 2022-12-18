TWO Warrnambool and District Cricket Association batsmen combined for a match-winning partnership in a Festival of Cricket match at Reid Oval on Sunday.
Nestles' Geoff Williams (115) and Allansford-Panmure's Chris Bant (99) were dominant in its 257-run rout of Portland and District.
Williams and Bant opened the batting and put on 206 for the first wicket.
Warrnambool and District ended up making 6-309 before bowling Portland District out for 52 in just 28 overs.
Robert Saker took 6-15 and Sanjaya Chathuranga 4-12.
The Standard's ANTHONY BRADY captured the action.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.