The Standard
Photos

Geoff Williams, Chris Bant star for Warrnambool in Festival of Cricket match

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated December 18 2022 - 5:21pm, first published 5:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

TWO Warrnambool and District Cricket Association batsmen combined for a match-winning partnership in a Festival of Cricket match at Reid Oval on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.