The Standard
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Portland man, 19, remanded in custody over alleged armed robbery

Jessica Howard
AT
By Jessica Howard, and Andrew Thomson
Updated December 19 2022 - 12:02pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Portland man has been arrested after an armed robbery at Portland on Sunday morning. This is a file image.

UPDATE, Monday 12pm: A Portland man charged over an alleged armed hold-up at a convenience store will remain in custody until at least mid March.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.