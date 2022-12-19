UPDATE, Monday 12pm: A Portland man charged over an alleged armed hold-up at a convenience store will remain in custody until at least mid March.
The 19-year-old was remanded in custody overnight Sunday to appear in Warrnambool Magistrates Court the following day for a bail/remand hearing.
But a police prosecutor told the court on Monday the accused man had been erratic and "very volatile" while in the police station cells.
The man did not appear in court with his lawyer Matthew Senia asking for his client to be remanded in custody.
He said it was the accused man's first time in adult custody.
The man was remanded to appear in court again on March 15 next year.
Earlier, Sunday: A 19-year-old Portland man is now in custody charged with the armed robbery of a convenience store on Sunday morning.
Detective Senior Constable Jade Moloney, of the Portland crime investigation unit, said there was an alleged armed hold-up at the OTR in Portland's Percy Street about 5.30am Sunday.
"A single male offender attended at the OTR brandishing a knife at the attendant," he said.
"He's jumped the counter, removed the till and then fled on foot."
The knife was described as a 15cm knife, similar to a household steak knife.
"The knife has been recovered in the course of our investigations," Detective Senior Constable Moloney said.
"About $200 in cash was stolen."
The investigator said that a 19-year-old man had been identified and arrested by about noon Sunday.
That man will be interviewed and charged with armed robbery and is expected to be remanded in custody overnight to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday for a bail/remand hearing.
Detective Senior Constable Moloney said the shop attendant, a middle-aged man, was left "shaken up" but not physically harmed in the armed robbery.
