The Standard
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

A 19-year-old man is expected to be charged with armed robbery and appear in Warranmbool court on Monday

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated December 18 2022 - 1:18pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Portland man has been arrested after an armed robbery at Portland on Sunday morning. This is a file image.

A 19-year-old Portland man is now in custody charged with the armed robbery of a convenience store on Sunday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.