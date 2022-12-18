The Standard
Warrnambool City Council commits to distributing free RATs to vulnerable people

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated December 18 2022 - 4:18pm, first published 11:30am
A south-west council has announced it will distribute free Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs) to vulnerable people.

