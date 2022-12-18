Council commits to distributing free RATs to vulnerable people

A south-west council has announced it will distribute free Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs) to vulnerable people.
Warrnambool City Council said it would provide the RATs on behalf of the Department of Health from Monday.
A Moyne Shire spokesperson initially said the council only found out about the program on December 2 but later committed to participate "after consultation with staff".
On Wednesday Warrnambool City Council was also yet to commit but two days later the council's chief executive officer Peter Schneider announced RATs would be offered to eligible people at the Civic Centre, Warrnambool Library and the Archie Graham Community Centre.
"The RATs are part of a program designed to help Victorians stay safe as we continue to see people experience COVID infections," Mr Schneider said.
He said RATs would be distributed "in accordance with current advice to priority and high-risk community members" including people aged over 70, immunocompromised people or their carers and people with a disability.
Concession card holders are also eligible, including those with seniors cards, pensioner cards and health care cards, low income cards and Department of Veterans' Affairs gold, white or orange cards.
A kit containing five tests will be available per person.
"We ask that when people come in to ask for a RAT kit that in addition to bringing their concession or health cards that they wear a face mask," Mr Schneider said.
"That will help protect the health of our staff and helps ensure that we can continue to distribute the RATs."
