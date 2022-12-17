WARRNAMBOOL galloper Ashford Street took his stake-earnings to more than $500,000 after winning the listed Kensington Stakes at Flemington on Saturday.
Ashford Street, with Teo Nugent in the saddle, hung on to beat Yulong Command by a short-head in the 1000-metre race, to give hobby trainer Ken Elford his first Flemington winner.
Elford said it was a thrill to train a winner at the famous racecourse.
"I've been around horses all my life to win a race at Flemington is a tremendous highlight," he told The Standard.
"Ashford Street has taken me on a great journey since I started training him. He's now won five of his 15 starts for me.
"I've got to thank Ashford Street's breeder and part-owner Peter McLaren for giving me the chance to train him. I thought Ashford Street would run well despite the track having a good rating. Ashford Street's best form is on tracks with a bit of give in them."
The 68-year-old trainer, who is only weeks away from celebrating another birthday, said he had plenty of spring in his step after suffering a back injury for the past couple of months.
"I had an epidural injection into my lower back on Thursday to ease the pain," Elford said. "The pain appears to be gone, I'm not sure if it's related to the win by Ashford Street or the injection but I'm on top of the world."
Elford will now consider his options for Ashford Street.
"I don't like making decisions on race day regarding horses. I'll take Ashford Street home and have a chat with Peter and the other owners as to future plans," he said.
"We may have one more run before giving him a break or he may head to the paddock now and then set Ashford Street for the Wangoom Handicap on the middle day of the 2023 Warrnambool May Carnival."
Ashford Street has won eight races from 28 starts.
