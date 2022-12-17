The Standard

Warrnambool hobby trainer Ken Elford wins at Flemington for the first time

By Tim Auld
Updated December 18 2022 - 10:46am, first published 10:37am
Ken Elford after Ashford Street won the Kensington Stakes at Flemington. Picture by Pat Scala/Racing Photos

WARRNAMBOOL galloper Ashford Street took his stake-earnings to more than $500,000 after winning the listed Kensington Stakes at Flemington on Saturday.

