Community road safety campaign Operation Roadwise is ramping up with a P-plater from central Melbourne clocked at 141km/h on Saturday near Terang.
A police spokesman said Camperdown uniform police officers detected the 19-year-old Murrumbeena man travelling at 141km/h on the Princes Highway east of Terang.
The P-Plater was issued with an infringement notice for $693 and his licence will be suspended for six months.
The intercept comes just a couple of days after Camperdown police nabbed a 26-year-old Warrnambool man driving west along Princes Highway at 130km/h.
He also got a significant fine and three months off the road.
Warrnambool highway patrol unit commander Sergeant Lisa McRae said police members would be conducting multiple breath testing sites and patrolling south-west roads to provide a highly visible presence during statewide Operation Roadwise.
She said alcohol and drug testing and detecting speeding drivers would be a primary focus.
"All drivers need to be aware to obey the road rules and drive responsibly as police members will be saturating roads across the south-west region," she said.
"We want everyone to have a safe Christmas," she said.
Operation Roadwise 2022 is a statewide road policing operation conducted before and during the Christmas holiday period in order to provide a mobile police presence.
On Thursday Warrnambool police chiefs urged motorists to do their bit to avoid empty chairs at the table this Christmas.
Acting Senior Sergeant Danny Brown said all available south-west police members would be part of Operation Roadwise in a bid to drive down road trauma during the next 12 days.
"We want everyone to be home for Christmas this year," he said.
He said it was nearly two years since a mother and daughter died in a double road fatality at Mount Richmond on Christmas Eve.
"That resonated with not only the Portland community but the wider south-west community too," Acting Senior Sergeant Brown said.
"We don't want a repeat of that tragedy. When someone dies on the road, it has a ripple effect."
The operation comes as the number of lives lost in Victoria reaches 236, already surpassing last year's total of 234 and sitting well above the five-year average of 221.
Acting Senior Sergeant Brown said police would saturate high-risk areas in an attempt to reduce the "fatal five" behaviours that cause road trauma: speeding, drink and drug driving, seatbelt compliance, fatigue and driving while distracted.
He said south-west roads were expected to be full of holiday shoppers and travellers and urged "discretionary travel" where possible.
"If you do need to drive, take breaks, obey the rules and appoint a safety person or designated driver to ensure you get home safe from gatherings," he said.
Acting Senior Sergeant Brown said alcohol and drug consumption was generally higher over the festive season and a fleet of testing vehicles would be out at all times of the day and night.
"We also urge extra care around motorcycles, pedestrians and cyclists," he said.
"No one is immune to road trauma."
