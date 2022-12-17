The Standard
Home/News/Local News
Breaking
Updated

The P-plater has been fined $693 and his licence will be suspended for six months

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated December 18 2022 - 9:15am, first published 8:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The P-plater was caught east of Terang. There's a statewide police road safety operation going for 12 days.

Community road safety campaign Operation Roadwise is ramping up with a P-plater from central Melbourne clocked at 141km/h on Saturday near Terang.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.