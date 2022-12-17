A rural property just out of Mortlake has sold at auction on Friday for more than $1.4 million.
The 79-acre rural property, at 302 Mortlake-Ararat Road, Mortlake sold under the hammer to a local family for $18,200 per acre.
The property included a modest four-bedroom home, hay and machinery shedding and a small set of steel cattle yards.
Elders Camperdown real estate manager Rob Rickard said it was a successful result and both the vendor and purchaser were very happy with the outcome.
Mr Rickard had previously sold the property in 2004 "for a record price of $315,000" to John and Robbi Gill and said he was privileged to be asked to return to sell the property for them more than 18 years later.
He said bidding opened at $8000 per acre and rose quickly to reach the final sale price.
Mr Rickard said four parties "strongly competed" for the property, and all had a strong interest in agriculture.
He said the successful purchasers would look to run both sheep and cattle on the property.
"The land has long been regarded as some of the Western District's most fertile," Mr Rickard said. "It has free-draining soil that is very suitable for cropping, fodder production, dairy runoff, and fattening of beef and sheep."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.