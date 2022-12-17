The Standard
A 79-acre rural property in Mortlake has sold under the hammer

By Madeleine McNeil
Updated December 17 2022 - 6:39pm, first published 6:30pm
The property, at 302 Mortlake-Ararat Road in Mortlake included approximately 80 acres, a modest four-bedroom home, hay and machinery shedding and a small set of steel cattle yards.

A rural property just out of Mortlake has sold at auction on Friday for more than $1.4 million.

