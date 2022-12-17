A young coach who led his team to a basketball title in Warrnambool has heaped praise on the competition.
Bayley McGowan - just 21 himself - led Blues to a thrilling one-point win over Celtics in the Seahawks Under 23 Championships League grand final on Friday night.
McGowan, who played as a shooting guard in the triumph, said the competition, which attracts some of the region's most promising players, helped fast-track development.
"I think it is probably the future of development of the young kids," he said.
"It is a very high standard of basketball, they're exposed to a lot more - you have a lot of age groups so the young kids get exposed to a lot more physical basketball.
"Everyone there wants to win and wants to play hard.
"This program will go a long way into developing kids into the future senior age groups."
McGowan, who embraced the chance to play and coach and received and accepted feedback from his players, said the grand final was a see-sawing contest.
"It was a battle the whole game. I think we were down one point with 10 seconds to go," he said.
"Then I had two free throws which put us up by one and it played out from there.
"There was probably 30 lead changes for the game - it was pretty intense."
Two defensive pillars - Flynn Rowe and Ben Walters - impressed McGowan as did teenager Des O'Keefe.
"Flynn got defensive player of the season. He's big and was a pretty good force throughout the whole game," he said.
"Ben is six-foot-five and he held down the defensive side of things and rebounded really, really well."
McGowan, who credited Adrian Morley for organising the competition, said O'Keefe surpassed expectations.
"He is only 15. He was out fill-in so he stepped up and played against kids six or seven years older than him and definitely held his own," he said of the point guard.
"Defensively and offensively he was really good. He locked down a couple of their really good players and offensively he was a really good facilitator."
O'Keefe's performances in Warrnambool's junior squad program highlighted his capabilities and encouraged McGowan to play him in the champions league.
"He filled in for a couple of games throughout the season and he played in the semis," he said.
"I called on him because he stood out because he's a really good young talent and I've seen him play through my coaching at squad level."
