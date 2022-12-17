The Standard

Basketball coach Bayley McGowan praises Seahawks Under 23 Championship League format

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated December 17 2022 - 5:01pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blues won the Seahawks Under 23 Championship League grand final on Friday night, beating Celtics in a one-point thriller. Picture supplied

A young coach who led his team to a basketball title in Warrnambool has heaped praise on the competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.