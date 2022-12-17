THE chance to play test himself in a different lawn bowls competition was a catalyst in Don Wallis joining the Western District Playing Area ranks this season.
Wallis, 70, is one of five Portland-based competitors who travel each Saturday to play for Port Fairy's division one side.
The retired schoolteacher, who remains a member of Portland RSL Bowls Club, plays for his new team on permit.
Wallis, who plays third in his rink and has bowled competitively for 15 years, said he was enjoying the change of scenery. He is helping Port Fairy Red stake its claim for a finals spot.
The team is fourth on the ladder entering the Christmas break with a 5-4 win-loss record.
Port Fairy edged home against Dennington on Saturday, winning 70-67.
"It was a chance to play at a higher level, it's probably a bit stronger than the Portland comp," Wallis said.
"You have to bowl well to beat everybody."
Lawn bowls replaced other sports, such as football, cricket and tennis, in Wallis' life.
"The fact I was competitive and I got too old for all those other physical things and my body wouldn't work for golf anymore," he said of why he took up bowls.
"I was originally from Cobden so I played underage football over there."
Wallis, who was born in Camperdown "because Cobden didn't have a hospital", worked in the education system for more than 40 years.
Teaching took him to Portland in 1988 and he settled in the town.
"I bought a house and am near the ocean and I love the ocean," he said.
Wallis started his primary school teaching career in Laverton and retired in 2010.
"What I enjoy about my teaching career is kids I taught in the past still come and talk to me today, so I can't have been too bad," he said.
In other round nine games, Dunkeld Blue was too strong for Lawn Red 83-60, Koroit Blue defeated Terang Blue 77-47, Mortlake Blue downed Timboon Gold 70-44, City Gold edged out against cross-town rival Warrnambool Gold 56-52 and City Red accounted for Warrnambool Blue 63-49.
Reigning premier City Red enters the Christmas break undefeated atop the ladder while Lawn Red occupies bottom spot with one win from nine attempts.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.