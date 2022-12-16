Katie Mutch feels frustrated, lonely and isolated. Not by choice, the 37-year-old lives more than two hours from her family, friends and partner.
Ms Mutch, who has cerebral palsy, is from Balmoral but she says due to disability accommodation shortages in the area and government guidelines, she has been living in Ballarat for the past few years.
"I am living in Ballarat but I want to move back to Horsham or Hamilton to be closer to my family, friends and partner Lachlan," Ms Mutch said.
"But the NDIS (National Disability Insurance Scheme) specialist disability accommodation guidelines is making things hard for people like me, who want to move somewhere to be around my family, friends and partner - people who I actually care about.
"I am very frustrated that I can't get a place to live that is closer to my family, friends and partner and it is making me feel completely isolated from them. I feel so lonely just being two hours away from my family, friends and partner."
Ms Mutch said she had respite care in Hamilton but she had to return to Ballarat because there was not enough disability housing.
In 2021, the NDIA approved Ms Mutch's request to move to Ballarat. Ms Mutch said her support co-ordinator was assisting her to move to Hamilton or Horsham but the paperwork was difficult.
Ms Mutch, as an advocate for women with disabilities, is currently living in West End Support Services accommodation and when her partner visits once a month, the couple stay in a Ballarat hotel.
She said she would like to see more housing opportunities to support people's individual goals and needs, and more opportunities to live the way they wanted to.
"I think the NDIS should allow people who have disabilities to live independently with 24-hour care. It would help mental health issues and improve people's attitudes around disability," Ms Mutch said.
"People who have a disability deserve to be happy, like finding love, getting engaged and marrying.
"I am hoping by telling my story it will improve people's attitude and make it easier and better for people who have disabilities to find suitable housing."
Living more than two hours' drive from her hometown breaks Katie's heart, having been raised in Balmoral by her single mother with her grandparents' support.
Her partner , who she met online, lives in Tarrington near Hamilton. Ms Mutch has written a book about their love story, which highlights misconceptions the community has about people with disabilities being in a relationship.
Lachlan misses Katie just as much as she misses him.
"Of course I miss her, absolutely," he said.
"It's sad. I just want to be closer to her so I can see her more often. She's inspiring. Her drive to live life to the fullest of her abilities aligns with mine."
The NDIS specialist disability accommodation (SDA) rules outline how the NDIA determines SDA specifications.
Participant preference is a significant consideration and alternative options are explored where a participant's choice and plan budget is not available, or where there is a lack other required mainstream supports.
An NDIA spokesperson said its priority was to ensure participants and their families received the disability-related supports they needed.
