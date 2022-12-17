Warrnambool's Silver Ball will be the taking a back seat for at least two south-west residents on Monday morning.
Purnim's Sandro Schietroma and Warrnambool's Jean-Philippe Gaston will have their eyes fixed on the 2022 FIFA World Cup's golden ball trophy as their birth countries - Argentina and France - battle it out in the final for football (soccer) glory.
Mr Schietroma said his family was "extremely excited" to see Argentina in another World Cup final.
"It means a lot to Argentina and we also feel this," he said.
"We absolutely love football. The World Cup is a highlight for us every four years."
The Kardinia Church pastor was born in Buenos Aires in 1967 and moved to Australia at the age of 8.
"After getting a taste of Australia, you realise how great of a country it is," he said.
"But my heart, my culture - the tradition, the food, the family is always connected to Argentina."
He said the World Cup celebrations have been a much-needed reprieve from the country's turbulent economy and politics.
"Financially, the country's doing it tough. Their interest rates are over 70 per cent which is crazy," he said.
"Something like this just brings the morale right up."
Mr Schietroma said his family and friends were "already celebrating" in Argentina.
"They're sending me videos and audios and you can hear crowds screaming through their messages," he said.
"Hopefully they're partying after the match (on Monday) too."
For the die-hard Argentinian fan, Monday's match is the chance for football superstar Lionel Messi to cement his "greatness" among the country's first football great, Diego Maradona.
"This will mean a lot to Messi and his legacy," Mr Schietroma said.
"But no one can replace (Diego) Maradona. He is a legend in Argentina."
Mr Schietroma said screening of the Wold Cup final would be a household event.
"I've got my young granddaughters who'll be staying with me over the weekend," he said.
"I'll wake them up at 2am to watch it."
Mr Schietroma said he predicted a 2-1 Argentina win on Monday morning.
"I think it'll be 2-1 to Argentina. France are in good form," he said.
"But hopefully they'll win 3-0. That would be a lot better."
Meanwhile, in Jean-Philippe Gaston's eyes, the World Cup trophy is a sure thing for France.
He's already looking ahead to 2026 when he thinks the French Les Bleus will win a three-peat.
"I think Brazil was the only country to make the final three times in a row," he said.
"France could be the second one in 2026.
"Three World Cup wins in a row would be very nice, especially with (Kylian) Mbappe with us."
Mr Gaston, who was born in Paris and came to Warrnambool in 2004, said he had fond memories of France's first World Cup win in 1998.
"That was one of the best World Cups I've watched," he said.
"It was great for France to win at home. It was a really fun time there."
"I'm sure we'll do it again in Qatar."
He said his friends in France were also in celebration mode ahead of the final.
"I trust they'll be all over the Champs-Elysees on Sunday night," he said.
"I also have friends in the countryside who I'm sure will be drinking some champagne."
Mr Gaston said he was predicting a sad farewell for Lionel Messi on Monday morning.
"I think we're in with a very good chance to beat the Argentinians and show Messi what we're made of," he said.
"I'd say 2-1 or even 3-1 to France."
