The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Warrnambool cat rushed into surgery

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated December 22 2022 - 1:20pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Evelyn, 4, and Amelia, 6, Murphy with Meow Meow who swallowed 56 hair ties. Picture by Sean McKenna.

A playful Warrnambool cat has been rushed into surgery where a veterinarian removed more than 50 hair ties from its stomach.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.