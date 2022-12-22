A playful Warrnambool cat has been rushed into surgery where a veterinarian removed more than 50 hair ties from its stomach.
Hampden Veterinary Clinic partner and vet Anthony Down said Meow Meow the cat had been vomiting for about a week when she was brought into the surgery.
He said apart from the vomiting, the cat seemed to be in good health but a feel of her stomach told him there could be more to it.
"A vomiting cat that's not unwell is not uncommon, they're happy chuckers sometime," Dr Down said.
"Often you don't find anything but I was feeling this cat's tummy and I thought 'there's something in here'.
"Normally I wouldn't take her straight to surgery, I'd do some other diagnostic tests.
"But I was pretty confident that what was in her stomach wasn't meant to be there, so we made the decision to go straight to surgery."
Dr Down said they opened up the abdomen and isolated the cat's stomach, cutting into it and removing the contents to find a "huge bundle" of 56 hair ties.
"It was interesting," Dr Down said.
"It was chock-a-block full. I don't think you'd fit another hair tie in there.
"I don't know where the food was going, because it had been eating."
He said it wasn't unusual for a cat to swallow a hair tie but he couldn't believe just how many there were.
"I've pulled hair ties out of cats before because they like playing with them," he said.
"They play with stringy stuff. Often they're playing with it with their paws and they put it in their mouth.
"String foreign bodies can be bad news because they can bunch the guts up, but in this case all the hair ties were isolated in the stomach."
He said some foreign body items usually swallowed by cats included string, tinsel and even ear plugs.
Warrnambool owner Cherona Lynch said she believed Meow Meow had been swallowing the hair ties for the four years she'd been alive.
Dr Down said to Miss Lynch he thought there could be some hair ties inside and she was shocked when she heard how many were removed.
"When he rang me I said 'how many?' and he said 'we're up to 32'," Miss Lynch said. "Then when I went to pick her up they showed me a picture of them in a test tube but you couldn't get the realisation of how many there really was until I saw the photo."
She said hair ties at the home were now even more secure since Meow Meow's latest incident.
"Its not like we leave them laying around," she said. "I think she's stolen them from places. We've got them all popped up (out of reach) now."
Miss Lynch said Meow Meow had recovered from the ordeal "perfectly" and was back to her normal self. "She probably looks a bit thinner now but she never looked fat," she said.
"You think she would have with all that in her. She's fine."
