Port Fairy sign third Gunning brother for 2023 season, along with former juniors

By Meg Saultry
Updated December 16 2022 - 5:33pm, first published 5:30pm
Lochie Gunning has signed with Port Fairy for the 2023 Hampden league season.

A positive feeling around Port Fairy is helping lure back past players under the new leadership of senior coach Dustin McCorkell.

