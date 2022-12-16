A positive feeling around Port Fairy is helping lure back past players under the new leadership of senior coach Dustin McCorkell.
Lochie Gunning joins his brothers, and earlier signings, Josh and Dylan in returning to the Gardens Oval-based club ahead of the 2023 Hampden league season, alongside former junior players Joe Forrest and Riley Riordan.
"Lochie's been around Port Fairy for a while with him and his brothers and they've both played a fair bit of senior footy," McCorkell said. "To get him back after a year away, we're pretty excited. Lochie's heard good things about what's happening and he's pretty keen to get back involved which is good news for us."
Predominately a forward line player, McCorkell said Gunning may be used in different positions.
"We might look to change it up for him," he said. "We'll see how we go."
Forrest, who made 13 appearances in his last season at Port Fairy in 2019, has returned from Darwin, while Riordan re-joins the Seagulls after a year with Koroit in the under-18.5s where he featured in a grand final.
The Seagulls have enjoyed a heavy recruiting period following the signing of McCorkell, including ex-Geelong league player Adam Stirling, ruckman Tyson Macilwain and ex-Dennington defender Zeb McKenna. McCorkell labelled the players at the club as his "best recruiters".
"The boys who have been involved over pre-season are probably the best recruiters we've got at the moment," he said. "They're telling their friends that... it's hard work but they're enjoying themselves. There is a pretty good feeling about the place which comes through when the boys are telling their mates."
McCorkell also praised the club's under 18.5 players for lifting the energy at training over pre-season.
"They've been fantastic and have added a bit of excitement to the whole of pre-season," he said. "They're a really close bunch of mates in the 18s... it certainly spurs the seniors along and provides good numbers on the track."
The Seagulls' last pre-Christmas training is on Monday and Wednesday before resuming mid-January.
MORE SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.