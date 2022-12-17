Homelessness is the biggest challenge facing south-west charities going into Christmas as long-term tenants are forced to vacate accommodation ahead of the peak tourist season.
St Vincent de Paul's north western central council president Chris Pye said despite the need for affordable housing it was almost impossible to source housing for its most vulnerable clients.
"The really big thing in Warrnambool is homelessness because with full accommodation, and if you're a business you want the best dollar, sometimes that means caravan parks want their accommodation vacant to take on other bookings," Mr Pye said.
"We find it incredibly hard to deal with people that are away from home, getting over their crisis situation. It's almost impossible. The other charities are saying exactly the same things. We're all facing that same dilemma unfortunately."
He said it wasn't anything new to Warrnambool and something charities were aware of "year after year".
"There's nothing much we can do. There's never been a true solution to this particular problem.
"It's incredibly difficult and from our position we're really trying to help people and when you can't it's incredibly frustrating."
He said there was increased demand for mattresses at Christmas as families tried to fit loved ones into their existing homes.
"At this time of year we see is a lot of families coming to gather and coming home to Warrnambool so there is extra pressure in the family which is understandable, families reuniting with children. Christmas is just that extra pressure on organisations like St Vincent de Paul."
He said volunteers had been compiling small food hampers and would soon be distributing donated toys to families for Christmas. "The smile on children's faces is always incredible."
Mr Pye said its clients hadn't yet felt the full force of rising interest rates and increased cost of living pressures. "I think we're in the early changes of the impact of that and we'll see the need increase with the cost of utility bills in the future too."
He said the demand for support the charity was experiencing was consistent with other years and it was pleasing that home visits had resumed for the first time post COVID-19 restrictions, which from a welfare point of view was amazing.
"To sit down with a person in their own kitchen and chat to them about what they've experienced over the last two years. It's really heartwarming to be able to do that again.
"I think people appreciate it because loneliness is one of the things that lead to depression. The people I've chatted to appreciate we're going the extra yard to come and sit with them.
"It's not just on a financial basis. We care for your circumstances and a lot of people may find themselves alone at Christmas."
Mr Pye said it was great the Community Christmas Day Lunch could resume and it helped to provide a sense of belonging for the region's residents doing it tough over the holidays.
It is on at Warrnambool's St Joseph's Church Hall on Christmas Day from noon. Bookings required to Lorri 0400 585 554 or Mary 0409 158 177.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.