No winners as racing's image takes cruel hit

To slide or not to slide? That's the question facing parents and fun-seekers at Warrnambool's Lake Pertobe after reports of several injuries on the new towering slide. The slide, part of a million-dollar makeover for the adventure playground, is super fast and guarantees thrills. The council must be feeling damned if it doesn't upgrade facilities and damned if it does. I think it's great the council has invested in facilities at Lake Pertobe but maybe there needs to be a softer or slower finish. Our journalist Ben Silvester test-rode the slide, watch it here.