NEIGHBOURS in Koroit have banded together to create one big Christmas display across their front lawns.
Stephen McDowell, his partner Karen Morris and neighbour Kim Leddin and her son Christopher started putting up displays together on Connie Drive three years ago during the COVID-19 restrictions.
Mr McDowell said Santa, Mrs Clause and elves would make an appearance from 8pm until Christmas Eve.
"Nearly every square inch of grass on the front lawn is taken up with Christmas inflatables of all sorts," he said.
"There is Santa pulling himself out of a chimney, he's in a four-wheel-drive towing a caravan, in a tractor and in a hot tub with a reindeer.
"We have one of Santa sitting on a toilet with a beer in his hand which gets quite a few laughs.
"We also have food we give children to leave for the reindeers and lollies for the children."
Mr McDowell said they tried to stick to an Australian theme each year.
"With the bad weather we had recently we had to pull a fair bit of it down, but with the better weather we should have it all up now," he said.
Mr McDowell said most of the houses in the court put up a display.
Spectators are welcome to take photographs with Santa and his helpers.
There is also a Christmas-themed cut out where two people can put their heads in the hole to be photographed.
They are just one of a number of properties in Connie Drive and Gladman Court to decorate their lawns.
Displays in Gladman Court include Santa and his sleigh led by reindeer over the Sydney Harbour Bridge, movable light displays including elves on a see-saw, candy canes, LED light Christmas trees, Santa flying a plane and Santa riding a shark.
In Warrnambool, neighbours on Bostock Street also banded together for their display.
There is even a sleigh you can sit in and pose for a photograph.
One of the neighbours, Christine Billings, said it was about getting the community back together following the COVID-19 lockdowns.
"It's a chance to say g'day, have fun and a bit of a laugh," Ms Billings said. "The smiles we've received when people see the display is awesome.
"Some people are doing it tough so this is something they can just enjoy without a high economic impact on them." She said some people looped back to see the display again overlooking Warrnambool Cemetery.
Ms Billings said the Grinch - Jasen Hansford in costume - had been the most requested character to be photographed with.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.