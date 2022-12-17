An engineering apprentice and scholarship winner has likened himself to the late Neil Porter who the prize is named after.
Jacob McIntyre, 16, won the Neil Porter Legacy Vocational Scholarship for taking every opportunity, his enthusiasm for learning and his community involvement.
The Brauer College student said he read Neil Porter's story online and could see similarities in their strong work ethic and other aspects.
"Neil never let an opportunity go by," Jacob said. "It seemed like he was always on the go with both his work life and his family life. I'm very much like Neil Porter, I always have something on the go."
Jacob began an apprenticeship with Warrnambool's Nevcon Structural Steel in November, where he completed work experience and worked one day-a-week. He hopes to study a Certificate III in engineering and one day start his own business.
Jacob said he was excited to win the scholarship which included $1500 worth of tools and $500 to purchase new work boots and it would give him a headstart for his apprenticeship, which he was loving.
"Jacob took the initiative to complete work experience and placements in a field he is interested in and it's led to an apprenticeship," Neil Porter foundation representative Matt Porter said.
"He also demonstrated qualities that Neil possessed, including always having something on the go and being a member of sporting clubs."
Also from Brauer College, Jacob Price, 18, won the Neil Porter Legacy Tertiary Scholarship and hopes to study a double degree of engineering and science at Melbourne's Monash University next year.
Jacob received $2000 towards his university costs and said it would take some of the pressure off and allow him to "learn and grow", rather than having to work every weekend to fund his studies.
The Mailors Flat teen, who recently scored an ATAR of 92.85 for his VCE results, hopes to work in the engineering field once he completes his studies.
"Our family selects the recipients and we were impressed by Jacob's academic achievements and his enthusiasm to complete work placements throughout his tertiary education," Mr Porter said.
