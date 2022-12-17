The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Neil Porter Legacy Foundation Scholarships awarded to students

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated December 17 2022 - 4:54pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool's Jacob McIntyre, 16, won a $2000 Neil Porter Legacy Vocational Scholarship. He began an apprenticeship at Nevcon Structural Steel in November and hopes to run his own business one day. Picture by Anthony Brady

An engineering apprentice and scholarship winner has likened himself to the late Neil Porter who the prize is named after.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.