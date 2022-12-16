Cobden captain Simon Murfett is confident his team can atone for its Twenty20 grand final loss against Pomborneit when the two teams meet again in a one-dayer on Saturday.
The Knights fell to the Bulls in last Saturday's South West Cricket Twenty20 grand final by 77 runs after being dismissed in just 15 overs. But Murfett believes his squad, which sits third on the one-day ladder, can compete with the top-two Bulls.
"The last couple of years, I think we're 1-1 with them in the season," he said. "I'm happy enough with where we're sitting that we can give them a fair run for their money.
"Any wins before Christmas is a bonus in a year like this year when we've had so many washouts. They're worth their weight in gold and if we can get another it will be really good."
However, the Knights will have to do so without their most in-form bat opener Mathew Kemp. Kemp, who is averaging 32.3 runs across one-day and Twenty20 innings, is unavailable for the clash.
Ash Rosolin, who featured in the Twenty20 tournament and is coming off an unbeaten 77 at division two level, will instead open the Knights' batting. Cousins Eddie and Parker Walsh, along with Tom Mahony, also come back into the line-up.
Despite a disappointing final batting performance in the T20 grand final, Murfett said his players' running between wickets impressed across the three games last Saturday.
Murfett said Pomborneit's spinners Tharaka Sendanayake and Danussika Gamaralalage posed the biggest threat to the Knights' batters.
"We always knew Senda was going to be a challenge and we hadn't had a chance to face their other spinner until Saturday night, and he'll be another challenge as well," he said.
"If we can negotiate them and make a few runs off them, I think we shouldn't be too bad."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
