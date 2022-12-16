The Standard

Cobden face Pomborneit in one-dayer following T20 grand final defeat

By Meg Saultry
December 16 2022 - 3:00pm
Cobden's Jackson Rock, pictured playing in the Twenty20 tournament last week, is equal first for the Knights for wickets taken this season. Picture by Sean McKenna

Cobden captain Simon Murfett is confident his team can atone for its Twenty20 grand final loss against Pomborneit when the two teams meet again in a one-dayer on Saturday.

