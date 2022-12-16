The Standard

South West Cricket locks in country week teams

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated December 16 2022 - 5:35pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cobden's Jonty Robertson is among South West Cricket's junior ranks to earn a country week call up. Picture by Sean McKenna

South West Cricket country week coach Matthew Love says "one percenters and preparation" will be a key focus within his under 17 squad at next month's tournament.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.