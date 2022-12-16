South West Cricket country week coach Matthew Love says "one percenters and preparation" will be a key focus within his under 17 squad at next month's tournament.
The association announced its four junior representative squad lists, with Love confident his under 17s team, with representatives from six different clubs, can be "super competitive" during the five-day carnival in Warrnambool from January 2-6.
"All the little one percenters, I'll be focusing on,' Love said. "Teaching them preparation and discipline in keeping their energy levels up, all the sort of things that aren't necessarily technically-based.
"It could be a hot week... so being prepared and ready to go."
Love said there was a lot of talent throughout his 13-player squad.
"We've had a couple sessions with the lads so far," Love said. "We've got a lot in bottom age, they'll get a lot of experience even for next year."
South West Cricket's under 15s and 17 country week teams will play a practice game on December 20.
"That's to really nail down batting and fielding positions and just go over a lot of things," Love said.
South West Cricket's under 15 team will be coached by Leigh Walsh, with the tournament held in Horsham from January 2-6.
Meanwhile Chris Walsh and Garry Fryers will mentor the under 13 gold and green teams respectively, with country week held in Portland from January 9-11.
Under 17 Boys country week squad: Jonty Robertson, Cooper Beard (Cobden); Will Layley, Henry Carroll, Tyler Vickers (Ecklin); Ned Roberts (Terang); Max Kavanagh (Noorat); Finn Tolland, Joseph Gleeson (Pomborneit); Wilba Cheeseman, Daniel Fowler, Taj Podger, Myles Sinnott (Bookaar).
Under 17 emergencies: Brody Crole (Simpson); Brady Bernoth (Pomborneit).
Under 15 Boys country week squad: Albie Cheeseman, Sonny Podger, Lenny Stephens (Bookaar); Eddie Walsh, Parker Walsh, Campbell Walsh, Lenny Walsh (Cobden); Gavin Reynolds, Ben Whytcross (Pomborbeit); Noah Riches (Pomborbeit/Camperdown); Brady Fratantaro (Simpson); Max Heffernan (Terang/Noorat Giants); Charlie Kenna (Terang/Noorat Giants).
Under 15 emergency: Paddy Hasset (Bookaar).
Under 13 Boys country week gold squad: Zavier Fowler (Bookaar); Josh Reynolds, George Sadler, Max Rees, Harry Jenkins (Pomborneit); Leo Beasley, Paddy Scanlon, Lenny Scanlon, Hugh Kenna (Terang/Noorat Giants); Clement Walsh, Michael Benallack, Eamon Sloane (Cobden).
Under 13 Boys country week green squad: Josh Roberts, Jack Couch (Cobden); Gus Fryers, Jimmy Cheeseman (Bookaar); Ben Vogels (Simpson); Archie Curran, Tom Scanlon, Fyln Gleeson (Terang/Noorat Giants); Ollie West, Dermot Conheady, Baily Fox, Mark Van Es, Jonty Raven (Pomborneit).
Under 13 emergency: Isaac Lawlor (Bookaar).
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
