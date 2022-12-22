The Standard
Phenomenon explained: Turbulent south-west dairy industry full of untapped opportunity

By Jessica Greenan
December 23 2022 - 9:30am
Symons Organic Dairy Company owner Bruce Symons said demand for his products is high, but a skilled worker shortage will be a major hurdle to any proposed move to expand. Picture by Sean McKenna.

South-west dairies collectively produced $1.065 billion worth of milk last year and prices are only tipped to increase, so why are so many shutting down?

