South-west dairies collectively produced $1.065 billion worth of milk last year and prices are only tipped to increase, so why are so many shutting down?
The latest data from Dairy Australia showed the region of Western Victoria - comprised of 1028 dairies - produced 1928 megalitres of milk across the 2021-22 financial year, accounting for 22.5 per cent of the national production.
But at a time when the demand for milk is surging, that same report showed 41 south-west operations closed in the past year. Yet, the value of milk leaving farms over that same period increased by $54 million.
Ecklin South dairy farmer Kevin Wines said the phenomenon of surging demand and fewer farms had reduced milk supply.
"All the companies want more milk, but with more people leaving the industry the supply is definitely reducing," he said.
"This season's got people down a little bit because that spring growth hasn't been there with the weather to make the most of the higher price this year.
"We might still get a bit more milk through December and January because it's going to be greener for longer with all this rain, but that spring flush that comes through to all the factories has dropped down a bit.
"They're all looking for more milk and some factories are already trying to get the money out there earlier to try and entice people across. I think all the companies would like another 20 million litres each.
"That's a lot of milk to make up and this year it will be tougher with the floods up country holding those farms back. Also there's not as much quality hay around to feed the cows to be able to do that down this way.
"Grass growth has been down a little bit. The milk supply is down, so that's part of that."
But Mr Wines said the exodus had been years in the making.
"The old generation have got to their time, a lot of the farmers selling up are probably near the 60-year-old mark and some of them could be 70," he said.
"They held on after the Murray Goulburn debacle which happened seven or eight years ago.
"They were due to get out then, retire or pass their farm onto someone else but that kicked them in the bum, and they couldn't sell off their farms. A lot of them were up for sale back then but they wouldn't sell.
"Now, fast forward to today, a new farm goes up and it's sold just like that.
"How different it is in five years - there's a lot of people getting out of the industry who are just too tired to continue on, but now someone (beef and sheep operators) are buying all the farms, so they take the opportunity to get out
"The problem is that not enough young ones are coming through and the price of farms have pretty much doubled in the last four years.
"So for a young person to break in it's very hard because they don't have the backing behind them to satisfy the bank's needs.
"Then it's seven days a week and they wonder 'Why would I go into this much debt to do that?' Unless you know you really love the lifestyle, you don't pay off a farm in five years, farms are a 30-year or lifetime investment. Nowadays, you nearly always have to be off a farm to be able to get into it."
Symons Organic Dairy Company's Bruce Symons said the demand for his products was high, but a shortage of skilled workers posed challenges for any planned expansion.
"We're making good progress and have some exciting things planned for next year because demand is solid," he said.
"We're getting our export licence in the next week, so that should create career opportunities. The south-east Asian market is where we'll focus our efforts.
"We're going to start to do some yoghurt and cultured butter in the new year and some kefir as well, so there's great opportunities - we make 12 cheeses and our workers can use those skills anywhere including overseas.
"There is demand, but it seems to be hard to keep people on-farm and attracting skilled people to a place like Mortlake is a challenge.
"It's hard to keep people in the industry. At the moment we're finding enough workers, but we're finding it's hard to get skilled workers like cheese, yoghurt and butter makers.
"Perhaps it's a hangover from COVID where people know they can move out of Victoria.
"Four or five people working here have moved out of the state because they can find a job anywhere. There's no fear of not finding a job."
He said there was no problem attracting workers - 3700 people are employed in the region's processing sector - but the skills shortage came down to a training problem.
"There's no training for dairy operators or manufacturing in Victoria, there used to be one in Werribee but now there's none," Mr Symons said.
"If we had a place for training in Warrnambool, then those people could be funnelled into places like ours once they graduate, but there's nothing.
"Werribee's not offered anymore, so there's limitations there. It makes it very difficult for us to find people with experience locally."
He said the south-west dairy industry was one of untapped potential.
"Dairy prices are going up 25-30 per cent as of July, hopefully that increase will bring dairy farmers back," Mr Symons said.
"Australia is a great place, we produce a really high quality milk in the west, we have great pastures and great quality milk so we should be supplying not only all of Australia but also the export market."
Farmer Kevin Wines agreed and said the dairy sector was a fantastic choice for the right person.
"It's a lifestyle," he said.
"Yesterday I got to have a quick nap on the couch at one o'clock - If I were working a nine to five job the boss wouldn't like that.
"I was a qualified electrician 20 years ago and some days I went 'Geez, I'm sick of this - I wish I could be on the tractor with dad'.
"Most days you get in for breakfast early, some days it's not until 11 o'clock.
"Every day is different, if you've got sick calves, those can be pretty trying days but you know you're doing what you can to fix the girls up and get them back to where they need to be.
"That gives you the satisfaction that you're caring for them.
"I'm sitting here right now looking at a paddock of nice lush green grass, there's nothing better than knowing the work we've put in, to grow the grass and make that milk available for people in Victoria and beyond."
Mr Wines said he wanted more young people to be aware of the lifestyle opportunities which exist within the industry.
"There needs to be more taught in schools," he said. "In the last couple of years the supply is going down because more people have dropped out of the industry, we need them back in. It's got to start in primary school.
"To work in the dairy industry doesn't mean you just have to milk cows - the improvement in the feeding and breeding of cows has moved so quick.
"So we need computer-smart and technology-smart kids coming through. Plus, the need for AI techs, dairy technicians who work on the robots, nutritionists, agronomists, veterinarians, tractor drivers and more.
"Pretty much kids working on iPads. It's just like that - you've got to go through all the schematics and work out the faults, you're not working in cow faeces all the time and out in the cold, you are installing or upgrading new technology."
FUSE South West aims to prove just that. The new collaboration between Food and Fibre Great South Coast, Moyne and Glenelg Shire Council and local businesses will provide free agricultural training and exposure to young people interested in the industry.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
