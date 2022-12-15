The Standard

Corner Pocket a strong chance in $150,000 open handicap, says Warrnambool trainer Lindsey Smith

By Tim Auld
Updated December 16 2022 - 9:49am, first published 9:34am
Leading Warrnambool trainer Lindsey Smith.

An impressive track gallop at Warrnambool last Monday has astute trainer Lindsey Smith buoyant about the chances of his handy galloper Corner Pocket in a $150,000 open handicap (1400m) at Flemington on Saturday.

