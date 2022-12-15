An impressive track gallop at Warrnambool last Monday has astute trainer Lindsey Smith buoyant about the chances of his handy galloper Corner Pocket in a $150,000 open handicap (1400m) at Flemington on Saturday.
Corner Pocket worked over 1000 metres in the gallop with jumps jockey Ronan Short in the saddle.
"It was very good work from Corner Pocket," Smith said.
"He's ready to run a forward race on Saturday. I was very happy with his first-up run when he finished in second spot at Pakenham. I think he might have been half-a-gallop short in that race. He's come on very well after his first-up effort. He's tightened right up.
"Corner Pocket has an excellent second-up record and his record at 1400 metres is very good."
Warrnambool's leading trainer has called on the services of apprentice jockey Thomas Stockdale for Saturday's ride but he admits he's a bit concerned about the wide barrier.
"Corner Pocket originally drew barrier 15 but with a couple of scratchings he comes into 13," Smith said. "It's not an ideal gate but we can't do much about that. I'll work out a game plan with Thomas before the race for the best way to ride Corner Pocket."
New Zealand bred galloper Bold Bourbon returns to racing with champion jockey Damien Oliver in the saddle for Smith in a restricted race over 1400 metres.
"Bold Bourbon has been a tricky horse to train," the multiple group one winning trainer said. "He's in good order and we've got Ollie onboard which is a big plus. I think Bold Bourbon may run a cheeky race at nice odds."
Bold Bourbon is rated a $20 chance in the early markets.
Fellow local trainers Aaron Purcell, Tom Dabernig, Maddie Raymond and Simon Ryan have runners at the meeting.
