Accused rapist bailed with $24k surety

A Moyne Shire resident accused of raping his ex-partner has been bailed with a $24,000 surety.
The 38-year-old man, who cannot be named because that could identify the complainant, appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday via video-link from prison.
The man was charged in September with rape, aggravated burglary, several breaches of an intervention order, persistently breaching his intervention order and assault with intent to commit a sexual offence.
Police allege the man entered the woman's home through a rear door on September 24 and raped and physically assaulted her.
It is also alleged the man committed a barrage of breaches of an intervention order when he contacted the complainant through social media between July 1 and September 24.
The court heard at the time of the man's arrest he told police he was gutted by the allegations, which he described as a load of rubbish.
The man had served 80 days in custody on remand until Thursday when he was released on bail with strict conditions, including he live in South Australia, an overnight curfew and a $24,000 surety.
Barrister Tim Shocker said there were "genuine issues" with the police brief and that his client might not face a trial until 2025.
"That's an extraordinary amount of time for someone to spend in custody," he said.
He said forensic testing of the complainant and phone data was yet to be lodged for testing and that his client claimed the sex was consensual.
But a prosecutor told the court the complainant immediately rang 000 on the night of the alleged offending, which showed she was afraid and viewed the attendance of emergency services as necessary.
She said the maximum penalty for rape was 25 years' jail and the standard sentence was 10 years.
Magistrate Franz Holzer said it appeared the two parties had continued to engage in a consensual relationship "of some significance" before the alleged offending on September 24.
He agreed there were triable issues and there could be lengthy delays in the trial process.
The man was released from custody and will appear in court again on January 20 for a committal mention hearing.
If you are impacted by this story, call 1800RESPECT.
