The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Accused Moyne Shire rapist bailed with $24k surety

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated December 16 2022 - 11:01am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Accused rapist bailed with $24k surety

A Moyne Shire resident accused of raping his ex-partner has been bailed with a $24,000 surety.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.