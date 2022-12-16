There's been a few games where we've had it at our finger tips at half time and then we've just lost it in the end.- Hannah Anderson
Terang Tornadoes are aiming to leave it all on the floor in their final five games of the Country Basketball League women's season, starting with a double header this weekend.
With finals realistically off the table for seventh-placed Terang, coach Hannah Anderson said her playing group was working hard to be the best version of itself on court.
The Tornadoes host Warrnambool and Portland in back-to-back games on Saturday and Sunday in their final games before the Christmas break.
Anderson believes her line-up has more strength this season despite its developing nature.
"We are at the moment where we are very much developing," she said. "There's been a few games where we've had it at our finger tips at half time and then we've just lost it in the end. That just comes down to experience and playing together as a team."
With all but three players under 20, teen Ava Grundy, who is averaging 13.6 points a game, has impressed taking on a captaincy role, alongside twins Lara and Grace Taylor (9.2 and seven points per game).
"Their athleticism is amazing," Anderson said of the Taylors, who play 17 and under and open netball at Cobden.
With injuries and illnesses halting Rhi Davis (three games) and Jessica Bouchier's campaign (out for the season), the Tornadoes have been bolstered by the inclusion of Leah Bartlett in recent weeks.
Bartlett, who previously played Big V with the Mermaids, is home from Tasmania where she studies medicine and plays NBL1.
""We've been lucky enough for Leah to come back... and play a few games while she's home," Anderson said. "She's come and shown us some new things and helped me with some coaching aspects and shown really good leadership on the court."
Anderson believes her squad can give the Mermaids, who they play again in January, and the Coasters a "red-hot crack" this weekend. She said her team's ability to keep their heads up will be crucial in the match ups.
"I know they (Mermaids) are quite a young side so I'm hoping we'll match them quite well," she said. "It's just really still getting the girls to play as a team but for a whole game.
"And just continuing to encourage each other because I think at times we get flat with what's happened on the court and that's ultimately what lets us down."
Terang and Portland go head-to-head in a men's clash on Sunday following the women's match.
