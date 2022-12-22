The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Brendan Bouchier's Mortlake Butchers a hit with Christmas hams.

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated December 22 2022 - 11:46am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brendan Bouchier from Mortlake Butchers pictured with one of the hams people are travelling hundreds of kilometres to purchase for Christmas. A couple travelled from Wagga Wagga in New South Wales to pick one up. Picture by Anthony Brady

PEOPLE are travelling hundreds of kilometres to Mortlake for a slice of a traditional award-winning Christmas delicacy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.