PEOPLE are travelling hundreds of kilometres to Mortlake for a slice of a traditional award-winning Christmas delicacy.
Brendan Bouchier's Mortlake Butchers' Christmas hams are so popular one couple has travelled more than 650 kilometres from New South Wales, while others come from Melbourne and Shepparton.
"A couple came from Wagga Wagga. It's crazy." he said.
Mr Bouchier sells up to 600 legs of ham each year.
He said the popularity of the product was due to word of mouth.
"A family will have a ham for Christmas, have friends around, then they get a ham the next year. It's just gradually grown like that," Mr Bouchier said.
Cray fish, cooked king prawns and oysters will be also be on the menu.
Allfresh Seafood manager Michael Murphy said the cost of cray fish was "a little bit" cheaper than in the past at $90 a kilogram.
He said oysters and cooked king prawns were also popular.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.