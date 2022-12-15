'Meticulous' thieves ransack property

A Warrnambool woman was left devastated after thieves ransacked her home, stealing thousands of dollars worth of goods and sentimental items.
The victim said she returned to her Warrnambool home on December 9 after a few weeks away to find something wasn't right.
"At first I didn't really notice anything but when I sat down at my desk I noticed my silhouette cutting machine was gone," she said.
The 60-year-old woman rang her son to see if he'd borrowed the machine but soon realised she'd been robbed.
"I went straight to my bedroom and my jewellery box was gone," the woman said.
Inside the box was sentimental items, including a gold Mickey Mouse fob watch she purchased 35 years ago at Disneyland, her engagement ring and a gold locket with 'husband, wife and best friends' engraved on the back.
"They also stole a bracelet I had shouted myself that had three strands of pearls and on top of it a flower that was made out of pearls. It was very expensive, it's so disappointing," she said.
The woman said thieves also stole tools, camping gear, sewing and craft equipment, a motorbike helmet, lawnmower, whipper snipper and her passport.
She said she was also disappointed to find an 80 litre storage tub of tinned goods she'd been collecting for the last 12 months was cleared out.
"They even stole a bottle of vodka from the freezer," the woman said.
"A lot of those material things can be replaced but the sentimental stuff, that can't. It feels like such a violation."
The woman said it was strange how clean the offenders left her home, despite ransacking it.
"They were really careful and very meticulous, searching everywhere," she said.
I heard every noise that night. I barely slept a wink.- Burglary victim
"They went through every single door and cupboard and what they didn't take, they've put back where they found it.
The victim estimated the loss of goods was about $7000. She said the break-in was reported to police who attended her home.
"They didn't find any finger prints," she said.
The victim said the night after she noticed the break-in she "barely slept a wink".
"I heard every noise that night," she said.
A Warrnambool police detective confirmed the break-in at the Wickham Court address had been reported on December 9 and the scene had been forensically analysed.
Anyone with information, or who may have sighted the stolen items, is urged to contact Warrnambool police on 5560 1333 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.