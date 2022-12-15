The Standard
Home/News/Local News

'Meticulous' thieves ransack Warrnambool property

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated December 16 2022 - 9:46am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Meticulous' thieves ransack property

A Warrnambool woman was left devastated after thieves ransacked her home, stealing thousands of dollars worth of goods and sentimental items.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.