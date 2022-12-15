GOANNA has re-imagined its iconic track Solid Rock (Sacred Ground) with a new recording to celebrate its 40th anniversary.
It is an anthem for Indigenous rights off the band's debut release, Spirit of Place.
The new recording features singer Emma Donovan, didgeridoo player William Barton and a string arrangement by Ruth Roshan performed by members of Melbourne Symphony Orchestra alongside Goanna band members Shane Howard AM, Marcia Howard and Rose Bygrave.
"There was an impetus to have it as a bookend version to close the year of Goanna with a 21st century version of the song that honoured a lot of elements of the original," Howard, who lives at Killarney, told The Standard.
He said the idea to re-record came during a trip to Uluru earlier this year.
"I started the year at the Sydney Opera House on January 26 with Will Barton and Emma Donovan," he said.
"We did Solid Rock and that brought in many artists including a community from Uluru, and a choir from Sydney, translating the song into Gadigal and Eora language.
"Then I ended up back at Uluru which was quite amazing, so it was like a circle."
IN OTHER NEWS
It was recorded in Melbourne, Geelong and Killarney.
It was a busy year for the band supporting Midnight Oil's final tour, a sold-out national anniversary tour including two shows in Warrnambool, and performing at the 2022 AFL Grand Final.
Howard said the extraordinary highlights of the year were playing the annual world music and arts festival WOMADelaide and the AFL Grand Final.
He said the idea to tour for the anniversary was proposed 18-months ago by Love Police promoter Brian Taranto.
"He said 'its the 40th anniversary we need to do a tour' and I said 'I'm too old for that, it's too late' but he was pretty insistent."
Howard said the band got together last year to practice.
"For a kid from Dennington, it's extraordinary what a journey it has been," he said.
"It was so beautiful to then go back to Uluru for NITV's 10th anniversary on Monday. To be invited to perform that song with all those Aboriginal brothers and sisters, it was very powerful.
"I feel very honoured and humbled by what that song has given me."
He said the song honoured Warrnambool and the district.
"Now it's time to stop and reflect on that journey, that year and get back to the vegetable garden which has been neglected and fishing and all those important things," Howard said.
On Thursday night he performed at his close friend and fellow Killarney resident Uncle Archie Roach AM's State Memorial Service in Melbourne.
Howard said it was "unlikely but possible" Goanna would tour again.
Solid Rock Scared Ground 2022 is available on all streaming services.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.