The company behind a proposed wind farm at Ecklin South is taking Corangamite Shire Council to the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal.
RE Future managing director David Shapero penned an open letter after the council approved new worker accommodation within one-kilometre of the proposed wind farm.
"On October 25 this year, the Corangamite Shire Council voted to grant a permit for farm worker accommodation on land adjoining the proposed wind farm," Mr Shapero said.
"The location of the farm worker accommodation is as close as possible to the boundary of the wind farm."
Mr Shapero said the state government had asked councils to consider the potential effects of wind farms on farm worker accommodation before issuing a permit.
"RE Future has previously stated that it has no objection to neighbours of any of its wind farm projects building farm worker accommodation in the vicinity of our projects," he said.
"This remains our position.
"However, given that the farm worker accommodation has been placed as close as possible to the wind farm, RE Future made a submission to council requesting it to take into consideration the effect, if any, the wind farm could have on the farm worker accommodation and to have that situation formally acknowledged.
"Additionally, RE Future offered to adjust the position of wind turbines and to cover the cost of a slight movement of the proposed accommodation to ensure a one-kilometre separation from the house."
Mr Shapero said the company believed the decision of councillors to grant a permit against the advice of the council's planning department, without imposing any compromise in regards to the relocation and without ensuring there was acknowledgement and acceptance of the close proximity of proposed turbines was contrary to orderly land use planning.
"The decision to grant the permit has created ongoing uncertainty well into the future for both the proponent of the farm worker accommodation and the proponent of the wind farm," he said.
Corangamite Shire councillors voted to approve the application to create a three-bedroom home at 16 Tognis Road in November.
RE Future submitted an objection to approving the proposed housing.
South-west ward councillor Kate Makin spoke in favour of the accommodation.
"Here and now, we're struggling for key worker accommodation and this application helps to relieve that situation," Cr Makin said.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
