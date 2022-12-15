If you'd like your event to feature in the weekly What's On, email lillian.altman@warrnamboolstandard.com.au or warrnamboolstandard@austcommunitymedia.com.au by 3pm on Wednesday the week of the event. Please include the name, location and time of the event.
CHRISTMAS: Party, Allansford Recreation Reserve, from 5.30pm.
CHRISTMAS: 56 Curdie Street Cobden, 6pm-9pm. Carols, Market Square, Mortlake, from 6pm. Market, Railway Place, Port Fairy, 4pm-7.30pm. Carols, Civic Green, Warrnambool, 7pm-9.15pm. Bentinck Street, Portland, 6.30pm-8.30pm. Narrawong Mechanics Hall Institute, from 6pm. Wangoom Memorial Hall, from 6pm. Port Campbell Recreation Reserve, from 4pm.
MUSIC: Kim Churchill and Billy Barker, The Space, Warrnambool, from 8pm. Mark and Gonz, Woolsthorpe Union Station Hotel, from 8pm.
SPEEDWAY: Sprintcars, Premier Speedway, Allansford, gates 4pm-10.30pm, cars on track 5pm.
MUSIC: Lost in Suburbia, Hotel Warrnambool, from 3pm.
MARKETS: Christmas, Civic Green, 9am-1pm. Warrnambool Fresh Market, Lake Pertobe, 8.30am-1pm.
CHRISTMAS: Garvoc, from noon. Yambuk Community Hall, from 6.30pm. Carols, St Brigid's, Crossley, from 6pm. Extreme Life Church's Christmas Spectacular, Lighthouse Theatre, 11am-1pm. Victoria and Shenfield Streets, Cobden, 3pm-7pm.
CHRISTMAS: Gunditjmara Aboriginal Co-operative community building, Harris Reserve, 11am-3pm.
CHRISTMAS: Storytime, Warrnambool Library and Learning, from 10am.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
