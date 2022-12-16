Options aplenty for fine family home | House of the Week

For those with an appreciation for the finer things, be greeted by the entrance hall into this superb family-friendly Bryan & Peterson built home.
Which locates a luxe master suite complete with a private sitting room, walk-in robe and ensuite in the light-filled northern wing of the home.
Moving to the central hub of the home, designer finishes have not been spared with the open-plan living area anchored by an elongated granite island bench.
This functional kitchen features a Smeg 900mm electric oven and walk-in pantry.
Black butt floorboards line this central kitchen, living and dining area, including a hideaway study nook.
Not to mention the sliding doors opening onto the north-east facing alfresco area, certainly built with the appreciated for the finer things.
Comfort will not sacrifice in this home with central heating and cooling throughout.
On the opposite side of this said buffer zone is three junior bedrooms, two with built-in robes and one with a walk-in robe.
All located off of the third lounge-come-rumpus room, as well as a generous central bathroom, including a tub.
Enjoy direct outdoor access from the spacious laundry/mudroom (and additional storage room), connecting the two car garage to the centre of the house and only a few steps away from a 7 x 8.9m shed.
Surrounded by five acres of privacy, pasture and potential to make your own mark establishing gardens.
The perfect blank canvas for any green thumb, complete with a 150,000-litre tank, stock bore and sprinkler system lining the driveway certainly provides ample water supply, five kilowatt solar system.
The opportunities are endless.
Although located on a secluded acreage, this property is only an eight minute drive to Allansford's Freckled Duck Artisan baked goods and specialty coffee.
This still gives you the opportunity to enjoy the amenities of town just down the road.
Not to mention, Warrnambool City centre is 14 kilometres from your driveway.
You will really have the best of what the South West has to offer just a country mile away!
Click here to read this week's realestateview.com.au emag.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.