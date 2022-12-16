The Standard

113 Skuses Road, Allansford | Privacy, pasture and potential

December 17 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Options aplenty for fine family home | House of the Week
  • 113 Skuses Road, Allansford
  • Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 2
  • $1,250,000 - $1,350,000
  • Agency/agent: Falk & Co. David Falk 0407 878 213 and Pia Falk 0417 153 961
  • Inspect by appointment

For those with an appreciation for the finer things, be greeted by the entrance hall into this superb family-friendly Bryan & Peterson built home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.