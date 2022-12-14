HEXHAM'S Kate Jubb has become the first female trainer to win the Victorian State Yard Dog Championships in the competition's 30-year history.
The state event was held over two days at the Hexham Recreation Reserve on the the weekend.
Ms Jubb took part in the competition with her kelpie, Woodja Cruise.
"It was a bit surreal to manage to achieve to win that event," Ms Jubb said.
"There were some really good handlers from interstate so I'm pretty rapt with the outcome.
"The event was very tough including the sheep and they had great judges. The south-west community put on a great event."
She said in Victoria handlers and their dogs must first take part in an open category which allows them to move onto novice and improver events to then compete in the three-round championship event.
"The first round is a pre-qualifier. If you get into the top 25 you go into the second round and then must be in the top 10 go into the third round," Ms Jubb said.
"It's like a trial course where you have to move 10 sheep around in a drench event, then a draft race and a trailer.
"It simulates what you would do on a farm."
Ms Jubb first started yard dog trialling when she was 12 which she undertook for the next two years.
After a break she took it up again about five years ago when she was 23.
Ms Jubb is a livestock contractor by trade.
She said she enjoyed working with kelpies because of their natural ability and the training people could do with them.
"We work with sheep and cattle every day and then I'm working with them on the weekends back home on the farm," Ms Jubb said.
Ms Jubb said after giving birth in February 2023, she would be back to competing with Woodja Cruise in March.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
