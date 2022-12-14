The Standard
Home/News/Local News
Vic Election

Western Victoria's upper house welcomes fresh faces as state election results are finalised

William Huynh
By William Huynh
Updated December 14 2022 - 8:19pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Western Victoria Region upper house MPs have been confirmed with Labor's Jacinta Ermacora, top left, Liberal's Joe McCracken, bottom left, and Greens' Sarah Mansfield, bottom right, joining Labor's Gayle Tierney, top right, and Liberal's Bev McArthur, top middle.

The region's upper house MPs have been confirmed with a former south-west school teacher and regional Victoria's first Greens representative among those newly elected.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Huynh

William Huynh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.