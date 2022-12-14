The region's upper house MPs have been confirmed with a former south-west school teacher and regional Victoria's first Greens representative among those newly elected.
The Victorian Electoral Commission finalised its Legislative Council vote calculations and declared the 60th Victorian Parliament's last members on Wednesday, almost three weeks after the state election.
Greens candidate Sarah Mansfield took the fourth Western Victoria Region seat while Liberal's Joe McCracken was confirmed to stand alongside Terang-born Liberal MP Bev McArthur, who was elected for a second term, in the electorate's final seat.
Mr McCracken, a former school teacher and Colac Otway Shire councillor, said he was "extremely pleased" to have the opportunity to represent the region on a state level.
"It's a great honour and a privilege," he said.
"I'm looking forward to working with Bev and the whole upper-house team in holding the government to account and serving the community."
He said he wanted to use his platform to re-engage young people in the region in politics.
"I'm a teacher by trade so I've got a vested interest in the area," he said.
"I want to make politics relevant and meaningful so that it has a place in young people's minds."
Ms McArthur said she was honoured to be re-elected and was "especially thrilled" to have another former south-west councillor working with her.
"That is terrific. It's also great to have two Liberal representatives in the Western region," she said.
"I look forward to continuing to hold the Andrews government to account so that those outside the tram tracks of Melbourne do not continue to be neglected."
She said she was not "terribly bothered" to miss out on the Liberal upper-house leadership - which went to Melbourne-based MPs Georgie Crozier and Matthew Bach - suggesting competition would be healthy for the party to succeed.
"One of the major tenets of the Liberal Party is competition," she said.
"I put my hand up and was unsuccessful. I'm sure those who were successful will work hard to ensure we have a far more successful outcome than we did in the last election."
Meanwhile, regional doctor and former Geelong City councillor Sarah Mansfield made history becoming the first Greens MP to represent the region and the party's first regional Victorian state member.
Dr Mansfield said the achievement was "still sinking in" but was grateful for the trust Western Victorians had placed in her.
"It's incredibly exciting," she said.
"I'd like to thank the people of Western Victoria for giving me the opportunity and I'll do my very best to serve them over the next four years."
IN OTHER NEWS
She said she thought the result showed a growing Greens movement in regional Victoria.
"There were particular areas in Western Victoria where we had very strong swings and it shows there is an interest from the community in what the Greens have to offer," she said.
The Greens MP said making housing affordable and legislating stronger climate action would be priorities for her first term.
"Housing affordability has been an issue I've been passionate about on a personal level," she said.
"Having worked as a GP and in a service for people experiencing homelessness, it's always something that has driven me politically.
"We also want to stop gas drilling near the Twelve Apostles, that was one of our big policy issues going into the election."
Electoral commission calculations also confirmed a fifth term for Labor MP Gayle Tierney who will be joined by newly-elected member and former Warrnambool City mayor Jacinta Ermacora.
Ms Tierney said it was a "great privilege" to be re-elected and have the chance to build on her work with former Western Victoria Labor MP Jaala Pulford over the past 16 years.
"I thank the people of Western Victoria for their ongoing support. I will continue to work hard and deliver for our communities," she said.
"As members in the Legislative Council, Jacinta Ermacora and I will ensure the region's voices are heard."
