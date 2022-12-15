In club news, Mortlake has been conducting its A grade singles and 100-up singles with both events at the grand final stage. The A grade ladies final and the 100-up finals will both feature Jacinta Marney and Gertie MacDonald, while the men's A grade final is between Richard Draffen and Peter Beardsley. The men's 100-up will see Colin Goldsworthy battle Dwayne Dolling.

