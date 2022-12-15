Western District Playing Area's qualifying for the state singles began on Sunday with the ladies event played at Koroit and the men's at Port Fairy.
Battling blustery weather conditions the four women to progress to the semi-finals on Sunday were Julie Dosser, Gayle Swanson, Sue Creed and Maureen Drennan. Dosser will face Swanson, with Creed and Drennan going head-to-head.
There were 39 entrants in the men's singles, which has been reduced to eight. The quarter finals will see Ben Cornick against Arthur Finch, Jimmy Barling and Scott Boschen go head-to-head, Justin Cross oppose Darren Gordon and Shane Brooks and Colin Dempsey battle it out.
In club news, Mortlake has been conducting its A grade singles and 100-up singles with both events at the grand final stage. The A grade ladies final and the 100-up finals will both feature Jacinta Marney and Gertie MacDonald, while the men's A grade final is between Richard Draffen and Peter Beardsley. The men's 100-up will see Colin Goldsworthy battle Dwayne Dolling.
Dennington Bowling Club's final of its men's club singles between Ian Symons and Shane Brooks and ladies final between Shirley Hogan and Polly Rabl will start 4pm Friday. The club will host a Christmas party attended by indoor and outdoor bowling members and their families after the finals.
City Memorial's pairs finals were played on Wednesday with Bryan Sheehan and Kevin Carlin (skip) defeating Kevin Chiller and Brendan Sheehan (skip), while Steph Hunt and Maureen Drennan (skip) won a close game against Julie Dosser and Moira Cooknell (skip).
Division one pennant remains extremely close with many teams bunched together on the ladder. Crucial matches this week see second-placed Warrnambool Gold meet third-placed City Gold at City Memorial with both teams on three-game winning streaks.
Terang host Koroit, who have won their last four games after being winless in the first four, Timboon travel to Mortlake with both teams on three-game losing streaks and Warrnambool Blue will try upset the unbeaten City Red at Warrnambool.
Dennington are at home to an inconsistent Port Fairy and Dunkeld will attempt to get back on the winners list against Lawn Tennis.
Division Two action will see the top two sides in City White and Warrnambool Red clash at Warrnambool, while third and fourth sides City Blue and Warrnambool Green meet at City Memorial.
Division three has seen Warrnambool White and Lawn Tennis Green consolidate at the top of the ladder, both having lost one game for the season.
In division four, Dunkeld remain unbeaten and well clear atop the table. The clash of the round could be between second-placed Mortake Gold and third-placed City Orange out in the elements at Mortlake.
The biggest winning rink last Saturday was Dunkeld White's division four rink of Matt Cole, Neil Scott, Gary Wall and Geoff Montgomery (skip), with a 30-shot victory.
Most of this week's matches were abandoned due to the wet conditions on Tuesday.
The final round before Christmas has some interesting match-ups with the top-two division one sides in City Diamonds and Port Fairy doing battle at Port Fairy, while fourth-placed Koroit host fifth-placed Timboon.
