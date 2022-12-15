The Standard

Bias on bowls: Western District Playing Area state singles finals continue, plus around the clubs news

By George Draffen
December 15 2022 - 4:00pm
City Memorial's Maureen Drennan is among the WDPA women's state singles semi-finalists. Picture by Anthony Brady

Western District Playing Area's qualifying for the state singles began on Sunday with the ladies event played at Koroit and the men's at Port Fairy.

