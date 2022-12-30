The Standard
In Depth

2022 year in review - the stories that made headlines in Warrnambool and the south-west

Anthony Brady
Anthony Brady
December 30 2022
A policeman stands guard on a quiet road in Kirkstall after the murder of Kevin Knowles and Benjamin Ray in July. The gunman, Travis Cashmore, took his own life after the shootings. Picture by Anthony Brady

JANUARY

COVID continued to cause chaos with a shortage of testing kits and sites. Businesses found themselves closing due to a lack of staff as cases continued to rise. For the first time, active cases in the south-west exceeded 1000.

