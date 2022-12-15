I didn't plan it that way but it kept popping up - when I was recording it I was like, 'this is something that would be perfect to play at Port Fairy Folk Festival'.- Kim Churchill
THE seaside town of Port Fairy is the inspiration behind Australian indie singer-songwriter Kim Churchill's new album.
Concert-goers at his performance at The Space in Warrnambool on Friday will be the first to hear tracks off Dawn Sounds live.
The support act will be Billy Barker.
The album is set to be released on January 13.
"It's the first time in my career I'm happy and comfortable with my songs," Churchill said.
He has played all over the world but says it's a personal connection that keeps bringing him back to Warrnambool.
"Local musician Tom Richardson is one of my oldest friends," Churchill said.
"The first time we played gigs together I was 18 and he was 20 which was about 15 years ago.
"I love what he and his partner Kim have done with The Space, combining yoga and music.
"Warrnambool is a wonderful place. Some musicians only ever hit the capital cities and never go to places like that."
Churchill was the inaugural musician to play at the venue when live music was introduced to The Space in 2021.
He said Port Fairy was an inspiration behind the album.
"I didn't plan it that way but it kept popping up - when I was recording it I was like, 'this is something that would be perfect to play at Port Fairy Folk Festival'," he said.
Churchill performed at Folkie in 2010 and 2013 and joined other musicians - Richardson and the Find Your Voice Collective choir, Ash Grunwald, and the Pierce Brothers on stage in 2022 during their sets - and will return to the festival in 2023.
Churchill said another inspiration behind the album was the nature he encountered while writing the tracks.
"I discovered a couple of years ago during the COVID-19 pandemic that I loved getting up at 4.45am and walking in the dark to make a cup of tea," he said.
"I was writing the music in the back of my camper van with the back door open, the blue skies and hearing the birds chirping - it was such a beautiful time.
"Sometimes we just flung open the doors to the studio, hung microphones from the trees and picked up the sounds of the world waking up. It's a beautiful way to be creative."
The musician has no home base, travelling across Australia in the van in between touring overseas.
"I spend about six months of the year or more overseas, I'm on an endless tour."
Churchill will also perform at Narrawong Mechanics Institute Hall on January 14 and Noodledoof Brewing Co. in Koroit on January 21.
Tickets are available to purchase at musicglue.com/kim-churchill/shows.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
