Warrnambool City Council's incoming chief executive officer says he'll ensure integrity, trust and respect go to the heart of the organisation and any decision it makes.
Current Corangamite Shire Council CEO Andrew Mason will leave the organisation after 14 years on January 27, replacing Peter Schneider in his role. It's expected the shire will appoint an acting officer during the interim period.
The 50-year-old Camperdown resident said he'd throw himself into the new challenge.
"Professionally, I'm ready for a new challenge and I'm excited about starting something new, getting to know new people and a new organisation," he said.
"I'm certainly ready to tackle any issues - the range of skills and the experience I have will certainly be an advantage in doing that."
That experience includes time as a planning consultant and a stint in state government as a regional manager - town planning, before entering local government in the mid-90s.
But he said his values were equally as important as his knowledge in informing councillors on decisions.
"Integrity is really important, both personal integrity and also upholding standards around integrity," Mr Mason said.
"Trust and respect are key values I hold really dearly. That's about doing what you say you'll do and being respectful of different opinions.
"I'm certainly keen to sit down and have a talk with councillors and staff about values and making sure the organisation has a really clear set of values and appropriate behaviours.
"A good CEO in local government has to provide that important connection between councillors and the organisation, has to be able to have clarity on where the organisation is going and what values are important and be able to talk to a variety of people."
He said those beliefs were instilled in him from a young age, as was his interest in town planning.
Born in Geelong, a young Mr Mason moved to Melbourne to undertake a Master of Business Administration at RMIT, living in various areas across country Victoria before settling down in Camperdown.
He said it was the ability to create change that drew him to local government.
"Part of the attraction to this role is there are big projects happening and I'm really keen to be a part of that," he said.
"I just love to see things getting done, whether that's playgrounds or new housing developments. The immediacy of getting things done is very appealing.
"Planning is a really important function of council and post the pandemic it's become even more important because we need to address critical issues like housing availability and affordability.
"A key part of that is making sure the planning system is delivering. We need to make sure there's adequate land and that there are opportunities for land to be available and houses to be built.
"At Corangamite we've been really good at bringing the state government to the table in supporting those efforts and I'll be keen to do that at Warrnambool as well."
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
