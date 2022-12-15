The Standard
Andrew Mason outlines values in new role as Warrnambool City Council's chief executive officer

By Jessica Greenan
Updated December 16 2022 - 9:36am, first published 9:30am
Current Corangamite Shire Council chief executive officer Andrew Mason will leave the organisation after 14 years to take on a parallel role in Warrnambool.

Warrnambool City Council's incoming chief executive officer says he'll ensure integrity, trust and respect go to the heart of the organisation and any decision it makes.

