5 Unexpected careers you can get with a master of education degree

While many people think of a career in education as teaching in a traditional classroom setting, there are actually several different types of careers that you can pursue with the Master of Education online or in person. In this article, we will look at the more unconventional careers you can look at, see below for our 5 unexpected picks.

Educational consultant

An educational consultant is an invaluable resource for anyone looking to maximise their educational potential. Their knowledge of curriculum, college admissions, and other aspects of higher education can give potential students an advantage when it comes time to apply for university.



Even their expertise in the ever-changing world of financial aid can give someone insight regarding what schools can offer them the best package possible.

Moreover, educational consultants are quite skilled in helping students narrow down their choices based on personal interests, academic aptitude, desired career paths and life goals. There is no doubt that an exceptional educational consultant can truly make a difference when it comes time to make important decisions related to college.

Curriculum developer

A curriculum developer plays a vital role in creating content for educational programs. These experienced educators work with faculty members to plan and design courses by selecting instructional materials, developing course outlines, and determining objectives.



They must also stay up-to-date on current trends in educational technology, as well as the needs of their students so that they can adjust their lesson plans and ensure that they meet the standards of quality.

Curriculum developers are continually adapting their approach to education to keep up with changing demands and student interests. With a passion for learning, a strong foundation in pedagogy and knowledge of student needs, curriculum developers create high-quality instructional environments that equip learners with the skills they need to succeed.

Literacy specialist

A literacy specialist is an invaluable asset to any school system, adept at helping children take the next steps in their educational journey. They create and implement instructional strategies and provide individualised instruction to struggling students. Also, they evaluate student competencies to customise learning methods and collaborate with parents and teachers within the school community.

Furthermore, they are a powerful advocate for students, believing that every learner should have access to the same educational opportunities. Ultimately, it is their knowledge of literacy development and teaching practices that set them apart from other professionals in a school setting.

Educational researcher

Educational researchers are essential for advancing learning and teaching platforms within our educational systems. They are experts in both theoretical and practical areas, skilled in evaluating data to determine what works and why then make recommendations for improvements. Educational researchers have a wide knowledge base including quantitative and qualitative research methods, as well as education theory, sociology and psychology.

In addition to designing studies for exploration or collecting data for evaluation, they often develop new curricula or instructional materials suitable for certain schools or student bodies. This expertise in analysing trends across different learner populations helps educational researchers identify gaps in a school's curriculum or methods that could lead to better outcomes. These findings help formulate creative strategies meant to increase engagement, mitigate risk factors and close persistent performance gaps amongst diverse students.

It is clear that without the dedication of educational researchers working behind the scenes, our entire system of learning would be greatly diminished.

Education administrator

Education administrators play an important role in the running of educational institutions, ensuring that everyone on campus can learn and grow in a safe and supportive environment. They take charge of the school's budget and oversee personnel matters while providing guidance to faculty and students.

Education administrators are responsible for the school's overall vision, ensuring it remains vibrant and current consistently. They must work hard to keep costs low without compromising student programs or resources. Those in this profession must be well-organised and have excellent communication skills when interacting with staff, teachers, parents, and students alike.