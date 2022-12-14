Community work for man who had inappropriate interaction with 14-year-old girl on social media

A Warrnambool man who engaged inappropriately with a 14-year-old girl on social media after meeting her at a gym has been ordered to do 80 hours of community work.
Hanzell Lopez-Lara, 36, pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Wednesday to two charges - encouraging a child to engage in sexual activity and knowingly possessing child abuse material.
Lopez-Lara was found unsuitable for a community correction order because he had no one to care for his son while he went to a sex offender's course in Melbourne.
But, but he was placed on a 12-month CCO after a psychological report found he was a low risk of further offending.
Magistrate Franz Holzer said Lopez-Lara had pleaded guilty and suffered from a considerable psychological frailty.
A condition of the community corrections order is that the defendant has to engage with and accept treatment as recommended.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.