The Standard
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

A 36-year-old man was placed on a 12-month CCO with the condition he do 80 hours of community work

AT
By Andrew Thomson
December 14 2022 - 12:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Community work for man who had inappropriate interaction with 14-year-old girl on social media

A Warrnambool man who engaged inappropriately with a 14-year-old girl on social media after meeting her at a gym has been ordered to do 80 hours of community work.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.