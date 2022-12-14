Wannon Water has signed a long-awaited deal to upgrade the Warrnambool Sewage Treatment Plant but the full cost of the project has more than doubled to $85 million.
The Wannon Water board today appointed Melbourne-based construction company CCB Envico to build the new facility in a contract worth $67 million.
Initial site work has already begun with construction on the two-year build starting in January 2023.
Wannon Water managing director Andrew Jeffers said the deal had been "a long time coming" and was "terrific news" for the water authority and the region.
Acting board chair Ken King said it was the "largest ever single infrastructure project" Wannon Water had undertaken.
"It's an absolutely vital project designed to meet future industrial and residential growth in our region and return huge economic benefits," Mr King said.
The upgrade will allow Wannon Water to increase the amount of waste water it processes from regional meat and dairy plants including Midfield, Saputo, Bega and Provico, allowing those businesses to keep growing.
Mr Jeffers said it would allow those businesses to add more than 1500 jobs by 2040, along with $199 million of annual economic value.
He conceded lengthy delays were the main cause of the blowout in the cost of the project, which was initially estimated at $37 million.
"That $37 million was five years ago, so you'd expect costs to go up in that time, but the increases in the past couple of years have been particularly large," he said.
"The design and approvals process took much longer than we anticipated and the impact of the pandemic was unavoidable."
The water authority also added features to the new plant in response to community concern about the quality of effluent that would be pumped into the ocean.
"As you get further into the design process you find out more and the scope of the project changes," Mr Jeffers said. He said the upgrade would be as much about improving the quality of waste water as it was about increasing capacity.
Mr Jeffers also emphasised water customers would not be footing the bill for the 130 per cent cost increase. "We have undertaken extra borrowings to do that," he said.
A spokesperson said Wannon Water would borrow an extra $40 million to account for the blowout, paying it off "over life of the facility".
Mr Jeffers said the substantial extra costs wouldn't affect Wannon Water's other projects in the medium term.
"The rise in project costs was all included on our five-year price submission. Having said that we are unsure how construction costs will go over the next five years, so that may affect future projects," he said.
He said Wannon Water had contracted CCB Envico for several previous projects, including its prior upgrades to the sewage treatment plant. The construction company has completed major projects for water authorities across Victoria, including a $34 million sewage treatment plant in Gippsland of similar size and scope to the Warrnambool project.
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
