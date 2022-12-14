Southern Titans are excited to expose young talent to a division one outfit in their Twenty20 opener.
Skipper Jakob Stennett, who crossed to the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association division two Titans this season from Nirranda, wants his team to "be aggressive and enjoy" Thursday night's game against North Warrnambool Eels at Bushfield Oval.
"We think it's a game we can come out and really contest a division one side," Stennett said. "There is no point standing back in a T20.
"With the team we've got, we've picked some younger fellas as well who haven't had the exposure to the division one scene.
"We're pretty excited to showcase them (players) and potentially provide a bit of an eye-opener... that this is the standard we want to work towards and experience as well."
Ben Conboy and Paddy Bubb are two players Stennett is excited to watch, while the in-form Anthony Martin and Luke Smith will add experience with the bat.
"(Ben's) a good young talent who didn't get the chance a few years earlier at some other clubs," Stennett said. "And Paddy, he's been our strike bowler for the last four-five years. To see him get the chance to play the div one level will be awesome.
"(Anthony's) our number three bat and has looked really good this year... and T20 suits him to a tee. And Luke made a 49 (not out) on the weekend and looked really solid."
The Titans, one of four division two sides in the Twenty20 competition, will also play fellow pool A teams -- reigning Sungold Twenty20 Cup champions Allansford-Panmure and Wesley Yambuk in back-to-back 20-over games on Saturday.
The team to top each of the four pools will advance to the semi-finals on January 7.
Stennett, who played the Gators in a T20 with Nirranda last season, said the chance to go up against the best would serve his side well.
"Watching some of their power-heads bat and how they build an innings definitely sets the standard for our guys to learn and utilise that experience," he said.
Thursday's Twenty20 matches will start from 5.30pm.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport.
