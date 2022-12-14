The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Lifelong Geelong fan Lochie Keats has 2022 AFL premiership memento tattooed on his head

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
December 14 2022 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool's Lochie Keats has a tribute to Geelong's 2022 flag on his head. He has shown players, including Patrick Dangerfield, the tattoo. Pictures supplied

A lifelong Geelong fan has paid homage to his beloved Cats in a unique way.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.