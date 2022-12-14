A proposed four-lot subdivision of grazing land on the edge of Cobden could be the answer to alleviating one shire's housing crunch.
A planning permit application to divide the vacant package of land at 5 Smiths Road - encompassing 1.81 hectares across seven titles - has been lodged with Corangamite Shire Council.
The subject site is about 360 metres from the intersection of Cemetery Road and Corangamite-Cobden Road and one kilometre from the nearest commercial activity centre.
The plans would see the title boundaries altered to form lots one and two, each totalling 4209 square metres with frontage to Smiths Road, adjacent the northern boundary of the land.
Lots three and four would be located directly behind and would contain an area of 4784 square metres each.
They would be accessed by two side-by-side driveways also from Smiths Road, meaning no new streets would need to be created by the proposed subdivision.
All new lots can be appropriately serviced and will be provided with an on-site wastewater treatment and dispersal system.
It's hoped the new lots would be used for single dwellings, in-line with the low-density residential zone it's in.
Each site is proposed to house up to six people in a four-bedroom home with a study.
The package is situated near large properties in the vicinity of 18,400 square metres to the west and south-west which have also generally been developed with single dwellings.
Those are mostly used for small farms and lifestyle properties.
The proposal is in-line with the aims of the 10-year Cobden Structure Plan, which wants to see more infill development with lots of varying size and shape.
The application notes the planned development also fits within the existing neighbourhood character.
It also notes future development would include accessing existing walking and cycling infrastructure.
Residents have until January 3, 2023 to make a submission or objection to the proposal.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
