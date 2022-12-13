A Warrnambool man in his mid 20s who stole a floor polisher has been ordered to do 75 hours of community work.
Kenneth Baker, also known as Kenneth Chittleborough, 26, of Armstrong Grove, pleaded guilty to charges in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
Police said Baker became a person of interest after being identified through CCTV.
A warrant was issued, a search conducted by police on October 24 and officers found stolen items, including a bank card, some methamphetamine, a silver iPad and a floor polisher.
After being arrested, Baker made admissions to a burglary and theft during an interview with police.
The court heard Baker had already served 50 days in custody before Wednesday's hearing when he was ordered to do 75 hours community work on a community corrections order.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.