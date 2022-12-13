Investigations in fatal crash continue as statewide police operation starts

Police are warning drivers to take all possible care on the roads in the lead-up to Christmas after the tragic death of a 42-year-old Portland man last month.
Victoria Police major collision unit investigators are still determining exactly what happened prior to the fatal collision about 1am on Friday, November 18.
Previously Detective Sergeant Lee Barton said investigators had a number of theories about why 22-year-old Dartmoor district man Kane Mueller was allegedly on the wrong side of the Princes Highway near Lyons, on the Princes Highway between Dartmoor and Heywood, before impact.
Mr Mueller has been charged with dangerous driving causing death, driving in a manner dangerous, careless driving and failing to keep left of the divided line.
A final technical report is yet to be received by MCU detectives.
Police are ramping up their road safety efforts in the lead-up to the high risk Christmas period with Operation Roadwise starting on Friday and going through until midnight on December 27.
The number of lives lost in Victoria this year has reached 236, already surpassing last year's total of 234 and sitting well above the five-year average of 221.
Police enforcement will continue throughout the New Year period, particularly in coastal locations like the Great Ocean Road and the south-west and holiday hotspots, such as Halls Gap.
The operation will see police provide highly visible enforcement on Victoria's major arterial roads and highways in an effort to reduce road trauma and detect dangerous drivers.
Acting Assistant Commissioner Road Policing, Justin Goldsmith said the level of road trauma Victorians were experiencing this year was quite alarming.
"We've already surpassed last year's total lives lost, and concerningly there are still a few weeks remaining in the year. We're also trending well above the five-year average," he said.
"Nobody is immune from road trauma - it is something that impacts all of us, and it's up to every road user to do their bit to keep themselves and other road users safe. We don't want to see anybody else succumb to road trauma this year, particularly at Christmas.
"For those who simply choose to ignore the road rules - your Christmas will be costly. The penalties for speeding, drink and drug driving and using your mobile phone are significant, and we make no apologies for enforcing these rules - it could save someone's life."
Police intelligence shows there is an increased risk of impaired driving associated with end-of-year work and social functions, with vulnerable road users like pedestrians also deemed at risk, particularly around busy shopping centre precincts.
Last year almost 130,000 motorists were tested for alcohol and drugs during Operation Roadwise, with police anticipating the increase to a 12-day operation this year from 10 days will likely see even more motorists undergoing tests.
With 40 per cent of last year's Operation Roadwise infringements issued for speeding, police are reminding motorists to keep the foot off the accelerator to avoid a costly Christmas - the penalty for speeding by more than 10km/h but less than 15km/h is $370 and three demerit points, with those exceeding the speed limit by more than 25km/h facing even more significant penalties and a suspended licence.
Mobile phone use continues to be a major contributor to road trauma, with 536 mobile phone infringements issued to drivers during last year's operation.
The penalty for using a mobile phone while driving is $555 and four demerits.
