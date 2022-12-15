The Standard
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Driver clocked at 130km/h on Princes Highway at Camperdown

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated December 16 2022 - 10:07am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Driver clocked at 130km/h on highway as police launch operation

UPDATE, Friday, 7am:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.